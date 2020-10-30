Japan lowers travel advisories for Thailand, other countries

TOKYO: Japan lowered travel advisories issued for eight countries on Friday, including Thailand, plus Taiwan, as the pace of new coronavirus infections is slowing, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

Japan lowered travel alerts for infectious diseases for Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, China, New Zealand, Brunei and Vietnam to Level 2 on its scale of four, requesting citizens avoid nonessential trips.

Japan previously warned citizens against all overseas travel.