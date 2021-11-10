Section
Indonesia, Malaysia to start phased travel corridor

published : 10 Nov 2021 at 15:04
writer: Reuters
A plane prepares to land at Ngurah Rai international airport during sunset in Denpasar, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Oct 23, 2021. Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to introduce a travel corridor between them on a gradual basis, starting with key areas like capital cities and the holiday island of Bali, the two countries' leaders said on Wednesday. (AFP photo)

Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to introduce a travel corridor between them on a gradual basis, starting with key areas like capital cities and the holiday island of Bali, the two countries' leaders said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Indonesia on his first official visit overseas, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also said Malaysia would grant an amnesty to Indonesian migrants working in the country on expired permits. 

