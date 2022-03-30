Govt to propose more sites as Asean heritage parks

Phu Kradueng is one of the most popular national parks for local tourists.

The cabinet will propose Phu Kradueng National Park, Phu Khiew Wildlife Sanctuary and Namnao National Park to be listed as Asean Heritage Parks (AHP), deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Tuesday.

Ms Traisuree said the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning will submit the required documents to the Asean Centre for Biodiversity (ACB), which serves as the secretariat of the AHP Programme.

A working group on nature conservation and biodiversity will consider the proposal and the parks for listing, she said.

Phu Kradueng National Park is in Loei. It features sandstone cliffs, savannas, and coniferous and evergreen forests that are home to rare plants and protected animals, such as serows and the elongated tortoise.

Phu Khiew Wildlife Sanctuary-Namnao National Park is in Phetchabun.

Thailand has seven AHPs: Khao Yai National Park, Tarutao National Park, Mu Koh Surin-Mu Koh Similan-Ao Phangnga National Parks, Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, Hat Chao Mai National Park-Mu Koh Libong Non-hunting Area, Mu Koh Ang Thong National Park and Khao Sok National Park.