QR code to find hotel desk at Suvarnabhumi

One of the electronic boards promoting the QR code for hotel desks, in the luggage pickup area at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chaiyutvorakan)

Suvarnabhumi airport is advising tourists to download a new QR code rolled out on Wednesday to quickly direct them to a counter for the hotel where they made a reservation.

The main airport serving Bangkok introduced the new QR code after reports of chaos in the arrival hall over the weekend, with frustrated travellers searching vainly for their hotel's name after leaving the luggage pickup area.

Suvarnabhumi had only eight counters representing at least 400 hotels at the time. The airport has added nine more desks to ease the congestion.

Airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said the QR code would inform the user exactly which counter to go to.

The airport worked with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, hotel operators and travel agents to make the QR code.

More hotel counters to ease congestion in the arrival lounge at Suvarnabhumi. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chaiyutvorakan)



