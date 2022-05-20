Samui hails Phnom Penh direct flights

More opportunities for beach lovers and culture buffs, says Surat Thani governor

The maiden flight of Cambodia Airways from Phnom Penh is greeted with a water salute after landing at Samui airport on Friday. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Direct flights linking Koh Samui with Phnom Penh have raised hopes of more visits by beach lovers and culture enthusiasts to the resort island in this southern province.

Provincial governor Wichawut Jinto said on Friday that direct flights operated by Cambodia Airways between Samui and the Cambodian capital would provide a new choice for tourists keen on beaches on Samui and its neighbouring islands, as well as the keen to explore Cambodian culture in Phnom Penh.

He was speaking after the landing of the debut flight of Cambodia Airways from Phnom Penh with 53 passengers on board.

Cambodia Airways operates two weekly flights, on Tuesday and Friday, between the two stops. It is the first direct link between the two destinations.

Before Cambodia Airways opened the route, air travellers between Samui and Phnom Penh had to change flights in Bangkok.