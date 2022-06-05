Incheon airport to become free from flight restrictions

People wearing face masks to prevent contracting from the coronavirus disease walk at Incheon airport in Incheon, South Korea, on March 25, 2022. (Reuters photo)

SEOUL: South Korea’s main air gateway Incheon Airport will be open around the clock without any flight restrictions from Wednesday.

The Transport Ministry announced on Friday that it will fully resume the country’s international flight operation from next Wednesday, Pulse reported.

Accordingly, the maximum number of flights landing at Incheon per hour will be allowed back to 40, doubled from the current flight cap of 20 placed since April 2020 for border control amid the coronavirus pandemic. The night-curfew from 8pm to 5am will also be removed to allow the airport to run 24 hours.

The ministry is expanding international flight schedules faster than its initial plan to meet the surging inbound and outbound travel demand. Many countries around the world including Korea are reopening borders ahead of summer holidays.

It previously planned to restore the country’s international flight operation to half the normal level by the end of this year. However, it is now allowing airlines to add more flights per demand without any limit.

The country is expanding weekly international flight operations by 230 flights in June, 130 more than planned earlier.

The tourism industry pins high hope for quick recovery with the country’s main international airport returning to normal operation. With more flights available, ticket prices are expected to go down from the current high level to make overseas trips more affordable, said a market observer.

The ministry will also work with health authorities to make Covid-19 tests quicker and easier for international travellers.