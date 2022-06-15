Thailand, Laos resume 9 bus services

A Loei-Luang Prabang bus operated by the Transport Co.

Nine bus routes linking Thailand and Laos were reopened on Wednesday as the two countries eased travel restrictions imposed after the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state-owned Transport Co announced the opening of the routes, some of them operated in cooperation with Lao bus firms.

They include services between Bangkok and Vientiane and Bangkok and Pakse in southern Laos.

Other routes are:

Ubon Ratchathani to Pakse

Nakkhon Phanom to Thakhek

Mukdahan to Savannakhet

Chiang Khong to Bokeo

Loei to Luang Prabang

Nong Khai to Vientiane

Udon Thani to Vientiane

Transport Co managing director Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said passengers were required to have at least two Covid-19 vaccine shots and foreign passport holders need to register on Thailand Pass and show a vaccination certificate before entering Thailand.

International travellers to Laos, excluding Thai citizens, must have health insurance, he said.

The announcement did not give timetable details.

Thailand and Laos had planned to also open four other routes - Khon Kaen-Vientiane, Udon Thani-Vang Vieng, Chiang Mai-Luang Prabang and Nan-Luang Prabang.

Mr Sanyalak said these four routes were put on hold because it was the rainy season and demand for seats was low, coupled with the depreciation of the Lao currency and the high cost of diesel fuel.