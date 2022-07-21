Section
Hua Hin mayor plans tower atop mountain

published : 21 Jul 2022 at 17:57
writer: chaiwat Satyaem
An artist's impression of the Hua Hin Skywalk Tower the mayor plans to build on top of Hin Lek Fai mountain in the resort town of Hua Hin. (Photo: Hua Hin municipality office)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: The mayor of Hua Hin has a dream to build a tower on a mountain as a new tourist attraction.

Hua Hin mayor Nopporn Wutthikul said on Thursday he had instructed the municipality to design a tower to be built atop Hin Lek Fai mountain in Hua Hin district, to be a new landmark.

A giant Hua Hin sign would be erected at the base of the tower, which would have an elevated walkway for visitors, he said.

The mayor said the tower would be a prime viewpoint to enjoy the vista of the resort town, and it would attract tourists to the district.

The municipality will seek a central budget for construction if the tower, if it is approved by the town, he added.

