Hua Hin mayor plans tower atop mountain
published : 21 Jul 2022 at 17:57
writer: chaiwat Satyaem
PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: The mayor of Hua Hin has a dream to build a tower on a mountain as a new tourist attraction.
Hua Hin mayor Nopporn Wutthikul said on Thursday he had instructed the municipality to design a tower to be built atop Hin Lek Fai mountain in Hua Hin district, to be a new landmark.
A giant Hua Hin sign would be erected at the base of the tower, which would have an elevated walkway for visitors, he said.
The mayor said the tower would be a prime viewpoint to enjoy the vista of the resort town, and it would attract tourists to the district.
The municipality will seek a central budget for construction if the tower, if it is approved by the town, he added.