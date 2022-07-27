Thailand, Caribbean 'top best tropic islands' for digital nomads

Revellers enjoy themselves at the monthly Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province on April 21, 2022. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

Thailand’s Koh Phangan is one of the ideal locations for remote working if cost is an issue, according to Zenefits, a human resources software company, which ranked 50 tropical islands against seven factors: population, average temperature, WiFi speed, cost of accommodation, average daily budget, ease of travel to the island from the United States, and things to do and see.

An average budget traveller may only spend US$17 (about 620 baht) per day, excluding accommodation, while visiting Koh Phangan. The island in the southern province of Surat Thani ranked second on the top-10 list.

Popular Caribbean destinations like Curacao, Aruba and Jamaica are known for their great beaches, but they are also tropical islands that offer some of the best value for money for US digital nomads looking for a place to work and play, the research said.

The Dutch-Caribbean island of Curacao ranked first, with comfortable average temperatures and WiFi speeds that top the US average.

The ranking reflects an emerging trend of remote working in the US. As working from home remains the norm, and companies offer more flexible arrangements, US workers are looking to head abroad for a change in environment.

In response, countries have also adopted various measures to lure these business-leisure travelers, with Thailand unveiling tax incentives for long-term visa holders and Indonesia mulling a special visa for remote workers.