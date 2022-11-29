Ancient site to be tabled for World Heritage status

Hor Nang Usa in Phu Phra Bat Historical Park in Udon Thani is to be nominated for consideration as a Unesco World Heritage site. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Thailand's World Heritage Convention Committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, is gathering details for an application for Udon Thani's Phu Phra Bat Historical Park for consideration as a Unesco World Heritage site.

The nomination dossier will also propose Si Ma cultural site and Wat Phraputthabat Bua Ban in Ban Phue district to Unesco, Lt Gen Phatchasak Patirupanon, assistant spokesman for the deputy premier, said on Monday.

The proposed nomination follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in May between the Fine Arts Department (FAD) and the Royal Forest Department regarding the inclusion of the park on the Unesco World Heritage List.

Kittiphan Phansuwan, the FAD director-general, said the committee would forward the proposal to relevant parties involved in national heritage matters before submitting it in January to Unesco which would then consider it over the course of several months.

The Phu Phra Bat Historical Park, according to Lt Gen Phatchasak, is one of Thailand's cultural sites that demonstrate the area's prehistoric beliefs.

The park features unusual rock formations and ancient drawings, which exhibit the Si Ma people's Theravada Buddhist beliefs.

Thailand currently has six Unesco World Heritage sites, he said.