Chiang Mai ranked safest city in SE Asia

Tourists at the famous Tha Phae gate in Chiang Mai. (File photo)

A website has ranked the northern city of Chiang Mai the safest in Southeast Asia - and No 32 in the entire world - according to a government spokesman.

The rankings appeared on the Crime Index and Safety Index by City 2023, a comparison of 416 cities worldwide released on the website of Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of quality-of-life data, said the prime minister's deputy secretary-general for political affairs and acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Chiang Mai's crime index was 24.5, classified in the low range of 20-40. Its safety index was 75.5, ranking No 32 worldwide and No 1 in Southeast Asia.

Numbeo defined safety as "safety walking alone in daylight" and "safety walking alone at night".

Bangkok's crime index was 40.5. Its safety index 59.5, the 170th worldwide and 7th in Southeast Asia.



The world's safest city was Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, with a crime index of 11.2 and safety index of 88.8.



The world's least safe city was Caracas, Venezuela, with a crime index of 83.6 and safety index of 16.4.



"Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is glad to see several cities in Thailand cited as having a high level of safety, indicating the government's success in its determination to eradicate crimes which affect the lives and property of the people, and create confidence among foreigners who want to travel to Thailand," Mr Anucha said.