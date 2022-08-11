Songkhla enshrines ashes of statesman Prem

A ceremony to enshrine the ashes of late Privy Council president and statesman Prem Tinsulanonda was held at General Prem Tinsulanonda Historical Park in Songkhla's Muang district on Friday. During the ceremony, people wearing pink and shirts with a "rest at home" message made merit and offered alms to 99 Buddhist monks. Prominent figures attending the event included Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, Deputy Interior Minister Banyat Jansena and Songkhla Governor Jedsada Jitrat. en Prem died on May 26, 2019, at the age of 98. He is regarded as the "father" of the people of Songkhla, which was his birthplace. (Video: Assawin Pakkawan)

Published: 15:07