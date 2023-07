Toddy palm farming in Phetchaburi

During King Rama IV's reign, Phetchaburi thrived with toddy palm farming. The province's fertile soil and minerals enriched its sugar's distinct taste. Though unintended, toddy palm cultivation led to a curriculum teaching local production. However, the occupation is labour-intensive, risky, and declining. Genuine Phetchaburi sugar is now a prized commodity. (Video: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

