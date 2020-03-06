Harry and Meghan begin farewell royal events

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time since January's announcement that they would step away from their royal duties. | Reuters

The appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Queen Elizabeth's grandson and Meghan are officially known, at an awards ceremony for wounded service personnel will also be one of their last before they quit as working members of the royal family.

The couple stop their royal duties at the end of the month as they seek to carve out "a progressive new role", mainly based in North America, which they aim to finance themselves.

While Harry remains a prince, they have agreed not to use the HRH titles - His or Her Royal Highness - and will not use "royal" in their branding, even though they said there was no jurisdiction by the monarchy or the government to stop them using the word overseas.

Published: 19:15