Man who 'lunged', disarmed CA gunman hailed as hero

Brandon Tsay, who operates a family-run dance hall in the city of Alhambra, California, wrestled a gun away from suspect Huu Can Tran who allegedly killed 11 people at another dance hall in the neighboring city of Monterey Park on Saturday night. "I realized I needed to get the weapon away from him. I needed to take this weapon, disarm him, or else everybody would have died," said Tsay. - REUTERS

Published: 10:01