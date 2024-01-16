Back with same necktie

Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat returned to parliament on Thursday morning, intentionally wearing the same necktie he had worn on the day when he was suspended as an MP and left the parliament six months ago. The Constitutional Court on Wednesday upheld his MP status, ruling on the case involving his shareholding in iTV Plc. "I would like to return with my same look when I left the place," Mr Pita said, adding that the attire symbolised the resumption of his MP role. (Video by Pornprom Satrabhaya)