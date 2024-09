After hanging up the boxing gloves, the transgender fighter Parinya “Nong Toom” Charoenphol is now running her own Muay Thai gym. Now 43, Nong Toom reflects on her journey, highlighting how she fought like a man to embrace her inner identity.

Her emergence into the spotlight came in February 1998 when, at 16 years old and wearing makeup, she stunned audiences by defeating and then kissing a larger, more muscular opponent.