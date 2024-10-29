Get ready for a spine-chilling experience this Halloween at Seacon Bangkae with the "Ghost Hotel." From Oct 18 to Nov 3, 2024, visitors will dare to embark on a terrifying mission designed to thrill and unsettle as they navigate through the eerie tales and mysterious ambiance of a haunted hotel.

This event promises a heart-pounding adventure filled with unexpected frights at every turn. Guests can also check in at the quirky "Spooky Restaurant" for an unforgettable, eerie dining experience.

Ghost Hotel: The spooky destination at Seacon Bangkae

By: Jetjaras Na Ranong | Published: 29 Oct 2024

