Ghost Hotel: The spooky destination at Seacon Bangkae

Get ready for a spine-chilling experience this Halloween at Seacon Bangkae with the "Ghost Hotel." From Oct 18 to Nov 3, 2024, visitors will dare to embark on a terrifying mission designed to thrill and unsettle as they navigate through the eerie tales and mysterious ambiance of a haunted hotel.

This event promises a heart-pounding adventure filled with unexpected frights at every turn. Guests can also check in at the quirky "Spooky Restaurant" for an unforgettable, eerie dining experience.