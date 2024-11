Thailand's 'sexiest' running event made its triumphant return. The Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024 took over Central Pattaya on Nov 2, inviting runners in bikinis and swimsuits to hit the sand for a thrilling five-kilometre dash.

This year, the race featured 100 stunning Miss Grand Thailand 2024 contestants and popular influencers, all against the vibrant backdrop of live concerts.