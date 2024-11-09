Cup of coffee at temple's graveyard
Welcome to Pacha Garden at Wat Nong Kha Yad in Chonburi, where a graveyard has been transformed into a peaceful space for visitors to enjoy a cup of coffee and contemplate the mysteries of life and death.
Welcome to Pacha Garden at Wat Nong Kha Yad in Chonburi, where a graveyard has been transformed into a peaceful space for visitors to enjoy a cup of coffee and contemplate the mysteries of life and death.
Welcome to Pacha Garden at Wat Nong Kha Yad in Chonburi, where a graveyard has been transformed into a peaceful space for visitors to enjoy a cup of coffee and contemplate the mysteries of life and death.