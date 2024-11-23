Driven by a lifelong love for exotic pets, a veterinarian founded Animal Space with the mission to provide specialised veterinary care for unique species often overlooked by traditional clinics.

VIDEO

SECTION

Veterinarian's passion for exotic pets

Driven by a lifelong love for exotic pets, a veterinarian founded Animal Space with the mission to provide specialised veterinary care for unique species often overlooked by traditional clinics.

By: Jetjaras Na Ranong | Published: 23 Nov 2024

MOST POPULAR

Temple fairs, merit-making and girls in wet shirts

Temple fairs, merit-making and girls in wet shirts

2 Nov 2024
Temple fairs, merit-making and girls in wet shirts
Temple fairs, merit-making and girls in wet shirts
Explore one of Bangkok’s earliest expat communities

Explore one of Bangkok’s earliest expat communities

16 Nov 2024
Explore one of Bangkok’s earliest expat communities
Explore one of Bangkok’s earliest expat communities
Lisa's reunion with fans in Thailand

Lisa's reunion with fans in Thailand

14 Nov 2024
Lisa's reunion with fans in Thailand
Lisa's reunion with fans in Thailand
Cup of coffee at temple's graveyard

Cup of coffee at temple's graveyard

9 Nov 2024
Cup of coffee at temple's graveyard
Cup of coffee at temple's graveyard
Behind North Korea's closed curtains: the Kim regime's ongoing struggle against collapse

Behind North Korea's closed curtains: the Kim regime's ongoing struggle against collapse

26 Oct 2024
Behind North Korea's closed curtains: the Kim regime's ongoing struggle against collapse
Behind North Korea's closed curtains: the Kim regime's ongoing struggle against collapse

LATEST

Veterinarian's passion for exotic pets

Veterinarian's passion for exotic pets

23 Nov 2024
Veterinarian's passion for exotic pets
Veterinarian's passion for exotic pets
Wat Arun: Bangkok's iconic Buddhist temple

Wat Arun: Bangkok's iconic Buddhist temple

20 Nov 2024
Wat Arun: Bangkok's iconic Buddhist temple
Wat Arun: Bangkok's iconic Buddhist temple
Art Toy debate: Buddhist symbolism in question

Art Toy debate: Buddhist symbolism in question

19 Nov 2024
Art Toy debate: Buddhist symbolism in question
Art Toy debate: Buddhist symbolism in question
Hostage-taking under way near Paris, French media report

Hostage-taking under way near Paris, French media report

17 Nov 2024
Hostage-taking under way near Paris, French media report
Hostage-taking under way near Paris, French media report
New Delhi's toxic smog forces vulnerable residents to consider leaving

New Delhi's toxic smog forces vulnerable residents to consider leaving

17 Nov 2024
New Delhi's toxic smog forces vulnerable residents to consider leaving
New Delhi's toxic smog forces vulnerable residents to consider leaving