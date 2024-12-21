There is such a thing as a free meal
Kaprao Khao Boom in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district, good food meets a good cause. This eatery, open for eight years, feeds the hungry with healthy, hearty meals starting at just 20 baht, or even for free.
