Delegates from Chulalongkorn University (CU) visited their alumni in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to enhance academic collaboration and foster innovation.

Leading the delegation, university president Prof Dr Wilert Puriwat met with a Chulalongkorn University alumnus, Cambodian Education Minister Prof Dr Hang Chuon Naron, where they shared insights and visions for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into the educational landscape.