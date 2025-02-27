Moo Deng still attracts attention from visitors…and activists

Moo Deng, the celebrity pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, is now seven months old. Although she has naturally grown and bounces less than when she was a tiny calf, she still attracts a crowd, though not as large as before. Recently, Moo Deng has become a topic of controversy as some animal activists urge the public to refrain from visiting her due to claims of exploitation.

Tourists have expressed their opinions on the treatment of the young hippo based on their observations during their visits to the zoo in Chon Buri.