The search and rescue operation at the collapsed State Audit Office building in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok is nearing a week. Rescuers on Thursday night successfully broke through obstructions in zones C and D, approaching zone B, where vital signs of missing people have been detected.

The toll confirmed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Friday was a total of 103, including nine injured, 15 dead and 79 still missing.

VIDEO

SECTION

Ongoing rescue operation at collapsed government building

The search and rescue operation at the collapsed State Audit Office building in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok is nearing a week. Rescuers on Thursday night successfully broke through obstructions in zones C and D, approaching zone B, where vital signs of missing people have been detected.

The toll confirmed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Friday was a total of 103, including nine injured, 15 dead and 79 still missing.

Published: 4 Apr 2025

MOST POPULAR

Trump weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says

Trump weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says

16 Mar 2025
Trump weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says
Trump weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says
More bodies pulled from collapsed Bangkok building after quake

More bodies pulled from collapsed Bangkok building after quake

30 Mar 2025
More bodies pulled from collapsed Bangkok building after quake
More bodies pulled from collapsed Bangkok building after quake
Group attacks pub said to belong to owner of nightclub where fire killed 59

Group attacks pub said to belong to owner of nightclub where fire killed 59

18 Mar 2025
Group attacks pub said to belong to owner of nightclub where fire killed 59
Group attacks pub said to belong to owner of nightclub where fire killed 59
In pawsuit of rare feline breeds

In pawsuit of rare feline breeds

15 Mar 2025
In pawsuit of rare feline breeds
In pawsuit of rare feline breeds
Thailand's Tourism Festival 2025

Thailand's Tourism Festival 2025

28 Mar 2025
Thailand's Tourism Festival 2025
Thailand's Tourism Festival 2025

LATEST

Ongoing rescue operation at collapsed government building

Ongoing rescue operation at collapsed government building

4 Apr 2025
Ongoing rescue operation at collapsed government building
Ongoing rescue operation at collapsed government building
China condemns new US tariffs, promises to safeguard its interests

China condemns new US tariffs, promises to safeguard its interests

3 Apr 2025
China condemns new US tariffs, promises to safeguard its interests
China condemns new US tariffs, promises to safeguard its interests
EU chief says US tariffs a major blow, countermeasures ready

EU chief says US tariffs a major blow, countermeasures ready

3 Apr 2025
EU chief says US tariffs a major blow, countermeasures ready
EU chief says US tariffs a major blow, countermeasures ready
Sniffer dogs 'crucial' amid hopes of finding survivors at collapsed high-rise

Sniffer dogs 'crucial' amid hopes of finding survivors at collapsed high-rise

3 Apr 2025
Sniffer dogs 'crucial' amid hopes of finding survivors at collapsed high-rise
Sniffer dogs 'crucial' amid hopes of finding survivors at collapsed high-rise
Watch Trump's full presentation of his tariff chart

Watch Trump's full presentation of his tariff chart

3 Apr 2025
Watch Trump's full presentation of his tariff chart
Watch Trump's full presentation of his tariff chart