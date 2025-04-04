Ongoing rescue operation at collapsed government building
The search and rescue operation at the collapsed State Audit Office building in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok is nearing a week. Rescuers on Thursday night successfully broke through obstructions in zones C and D, approaching zone B, where vital signs of missing people have been detected.
The toll confirmed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Friday was a total of 103, including nine injured, 15 dead and 79 still missing.