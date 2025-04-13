Songkran festivities on Khao San Road
Despite strong sunlight, numerous foreign tourists and locals join in exuberant water fights to celebrate Songkran, the Thai New Year, on Khao San Road in Bangkok on April 12, 2025.
Despite strong sunlight, numerous foreign tourists and locals join in exuberant water fights to celebrate Songkran, the Thai New Year, on Khao San Road in Bangkok on April 12, 2025.
Despite strong sunlight, numerous foreign tourists and locals join in exuberant water fights to celebrate Songkran, the Thai New Year, on Khao San Road in Bangkok on April 12, 2025.