Chao Mae Thapthim Shrine, located in the Saphan Lueang neighbourhood of Bangkok's Pathum Wan district, has recently gained public attention after receiving the Outstanding Architectural Heritage Conservation Award from the Association of Siamese Architects Under Royal Patronage on April 11, 2025.

During an annual event to honour the goddess of the sea and maritime from April 19 to 21, thousands of visitors, particularly younger people, flocked to the shrine, which is over 150 years old.

Chao Mae Thapthim Shrine: Bangkok's spiritual landmark for ethnic Chinese community

Published: 22 Apr 2025

