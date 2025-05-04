Is US aid irreplaceable?

Thailand has already been affected by US President Donald Trump’s axing of America’s foreign aid programmes. Could – and should – the Thai government step in to plug the gaps that have already left several refugees dead along the Thai-Myanmar border? Dave Kendall speaks to Phil Robertson, the former deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch and the current Director of Asia Human Rights and Labor Advocates Consultancy, in this clip from the Bangkok Post’s “Deeper Dive” video podcast. You can watch the entire pod at https://spoti.fi/4jAHR8a