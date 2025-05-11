US President Donald Trump has cut off most of America’s foreign aid programmes, directly affecting Thailand and its neighbours. But aside from gutting medical, educational and disaster relief projects, it’s also axed US soft power – the ability to win hearts and minds – leaving the door wide open for strategic rivals China and Russia. Dave Kendall is alongside Phil Robertson, the former deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch and the current Director of Asia Human Rights and Labor Advocates Consultancy, in this clip from the Bangkok Post’s “Deeper Dive” video podcast. You can watch the entire pod at https://spoti.fi/4jAHR8a

Have aid cuts surrendered US soft power?

Published: 11 May 2025

