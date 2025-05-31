The special exhibition Glass Plate Negatives: Circles of Centres showcases a thousand historic images of Rattanakosin and features curated glass plate photographs capturing Southeast Asia during King Chulalongkorn's reign. It explores themes of history, philosophy and how people perceive the world through photos.

The event, organised by the National Archives of Thailand, takes place at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) from May 22 to July 27, 2025.

Thailand's past in focus at Glass Plate Negatives: Circles of Centres

By: Jetjaras Na Ranong | Published: 31 May 2025

