Ban Lat district in the central province of Phetchaburi hosted its 108th Buffalo Cart Race, showcasing local culture and is the only one of its kind in Thailand.

VIDEO

SECTION

Ban Lat Buffalo Cart Race

Ban Lat district in the central province of Phetchaburi hosted its 108th Buffalo Cart Race, showcasing local culture and is the only one of its kind in Thailand.

By: Jetjaras Na Ranong | Published: 13 Jun 2025

MOST POPULAR

Banthat Thong looks to revive despite fewer visitors

Banthat Thong looks to revive despite fewer visitors

14 Jun 2025
Banthat Thong looks to revive despite fewer visitors
Banthat Thong looks to revive despite fewer visitors
Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, XVideos probed in EU over child protection

Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, XVideos probed in EU over child protection

28 May 2025
Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, XVideos probed in EU over child protection
Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, XVideos probed in EU over child protection
AV star Mio Ishikawa meets fans in Thailand

AV star Mio Ishikawa meets fans in Thailand

23 May 2025
AV star Mio Ishikawa meets fans in Thailand
AV star Mio Ishikawa meets fans in Thailand
Chilli paste competition sparks local flavour revival

Chilli paste competition sparks local flavour revival

11 Jun 2025
Chilli paste competition sparks local flavour revival
Chilli paste competition sparks local flavour revival
Protesters demand return of man wrongly deported to El Salvador

Protesters demand return of man wrongly deported to El Salvador

18 May 2025
Protesters demand return of man wrongly deported to El Salvador
Protesters demand return of man wrongly deported to El Salvador

LATEST

Barcelona residents protest tourism with water pistols and smoke bombs

Barcelona residents protest tourism with water pistols and smoke bombs

16 Jun 2025
Barcelona residents protest tourism with water pistols and smoke bombs
Barcelona residents protest tourism with water pistols and smoke bombs
Banthat Thong looks to revive despite fewer visitors

Banthat Thong looks to revive despite fewer visitors

14 Jun 2025
Banthat Thong looks to revive despite fewer visitors
Banthat Thong looks to revive despite fewer visitors
Ban Lat Buffalo Cart Race

Ban Lat Buffalo Cart Race

13 Jun 2025
Ban Lat Buffalo Cart Race
Ban Lat Buffalo Cart Race
Chilli paste competition sparks local flavour revival

Chilli paste competition sparks local flavour revival

11 Jun 2025
Chilli paste competition sparks local flavour revival
Chilli paste competition sparks local flavour revival
Brazil’s ranchers are embracing a program to save the Amazon

Brazil’s ranchers are embracing a program to save the Amazon

10 Jun 2025
Brazil’s ranchers are embracing a program to save the Amazon
Brazil’s ranchers are embracing a program to save the Amazon