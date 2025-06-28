Benefits of ice bath therapy
Chill out with ice bath therapy — immerse in icy waters for several minutes to soothe soreness, shrink inflammation and improve your mood, such as treating depression. However, it is not for everyone.
Chill out with ice bath therapy — immerse in icy waters for several minutes to soothe soreness, shrink inflammation and improve your mood, such as treating depression. However, it is not for everyone.
Chill out with ice bath therapy — immerse in icy waters for several minutes to soothe soreness, shrink inflammation and improve your mood, such as treating depression. However, it is not for everyone.