"Taste of Kaen" is part of the "Made in Khon Kaen" program, promoting culinary tourism through ingredient stories. Enjoy dishes like Pa Ped, a raw beef salad with fermented rice sausage, and Pa Tum, a yam bean salad. The meal features Khao Hang Fai rice and ends with sato-poached guava, showcasing Khon Kaen's culinary heritage.