Apart from making merit and paying respects at the sacred giant pagoda of Wat Phra Samut Chedi in Nakhon Pathom province, visitors flock to the renowned temple for the vibrant annual Phra Samut Chedi Fair.

This exciting event offers a variety of entertainment options and abundant shopping opportunities, featuring an array of delicious food and local goods.

The fair runs every afternoon until late at night and will continue until Nov 2.