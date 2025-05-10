Explore Bangkok's riverside district of Klong San and discover the city's oldest Chinese shrine, a charming vintage eatery, a peaceful memorial park and much more.

VIDEO

SECTION

Attractions in Khlong San

Explore Bangkok's riverside district of Klong San and discover the city's oldest Chinese shrine, a charming vintage eatery, a peaceful memorial park and much more.

Published: 10 May 2025

MOST POPULAR

Songkran festivities on Khao San Road

Songkran festivities on Khao San Road

13 Apr 2025
Songkran festivities on Khao San Road
Songkran festivities on Khao San Road
Life of a pipe cleaner in Bangkok

Life of a pipe cleaner in Bangkok

19 Apr 2025
Life of a pipe cleaner in Bangkok
Life of a pipe cleaner in Bangkok
Get wet and wild at Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025

Get wet and wild at Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025

12 Apr 2025
Get wet and wild at Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025
Get wet and wild at Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025
The world's most polluted town faces a health and farming crisis

The world's most polluted town faces a health and farming crisis

23 Apr 2025
The world's most polluted town faces a health and farming crisis
The world's most polluted town faces a health and farming crisis
Woman killed after bomb explodes in her hands in Greece

Woman killed after bomb explodes in her hands in Greece

4 May 2025
Woman killed after bomb explodes in her hands in Greece
Woman killed after bomb explodes in her hands in Greece

LATEST

Attractions in Khlong San

Attractions in Khlong San

10 May 2025
Attractions in Khlong San
Attractions in Khlong San
The silk weaving legacy of Ban Khrua

The silk weaving legacy of Ban Khrua

9 May 2025
The silk weaving legacy of Ban Khrua
The silk weaving legacy of Ban Khrua
California firefighters torch demo homes to show fire season safety

California firefighters torch demo homes to show fire season safety

8 May 2025
California firefighters torch demo homes to show fire season safety
California firefighters torch demo homes to show fire season safety
Black smoke signals inconclusive first vote from conclave

Black smoke signals inconclusive first vote from conclave

8 May 2025
Black smoke signals inconclusive first vote from conclave
Black smoke signals inconclusive first vote from conclave
Residents in Pakistan and Kashmir recount deadly Indian strikes

Residents in Pakistan and Kashmir recount deadly Indian strikes

8 May 2025
Residents in Pakistan and Kashmir recount deadly Indian strikes
Residents in Pakistan and Kashmir recount deadly Indian strikes