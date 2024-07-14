Ageing world: in Japan, adult diapers outsell baby ones
More companies in Japan are moving from producing diapers for babies and switching to adult customers, a move in line with the country’s declining birth rate and ageing population. - REUTERS
More companies in Japan are moving from producing diapers for babies and switching to adult customers, a move in line with the country’s declining birth rate and ageing population. - REUTERS
More companies in Japan are moving from producing diapers for babies and switching to adult customers, a move in line with the country’s declining birth rate and ageing population. - REUTERS