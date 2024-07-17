Romanians swelter as temperatures top 104F
Romanians were sweltering under a prolonged heatwave this week with temperatures expected to exceed 107.6°Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius) and red weather warnings issued for most of the country. - REUTERS
