Japan issues heat stroke alerts as temperatures soar
Japan issued heat stroke alerts in 39 of the country's 47 prefectures on Monday (July 22) as temperatures climbed to over 37 C (98.6 F), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. - REUTERS
Japan issued heat stroke alerts in 39 of the country's 47 prefectures on Monday (July 22) as temperatures climbed to over 37 C (98.6 F), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. - REUTERS
Japan issued heat stroke alerts in 39 of the country's 47 prefectures on Monday (July 22) as temperatures climbed to over 37 C (98.6 F), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. - REUTERS