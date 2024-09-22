Polish town assesses damage after historic flooding
As the water receded in Stronie Slaskie, one of the areas worst hit by massive floods in southwest Poland, residents and volunteers began clearing up and assessing the damage. - REUTER
As the water receded in Stronie Slaskie, one of the areas worst hit by massive floods in southwest Poland, residents and volunteers began clearing up and assessing the damage. - REUTER
As the water receded in Stronie Slaskie, one of the areas worst hit by massive floods in southwest Poland, residents and volunteers began clearing up and assessing the damage. - REUTER