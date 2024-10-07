Images of hostages held by Hamas were projected onto the walls of Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday (October 6), the eve of the first anniversary of the day they were taken captive. - REUTERS

VIDEO

SECTION

Oct. 7 hostage images light up Jerusalem on anniversary eve

Images of hostages held by Hamas were projected onto the walls of Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday (October 6), the eve of the first anniversary of the day they were taken captive. - REUTERS

Published: 7 Oct 2024

MOST POPULAR

From adult star to bodybuilding champion

From adult star to bodybuilding champion

21 Sep 2024
From adult star to bodybuilding champion
From adult star to bodybuilding champion
Talat Noi - Thailand's little market with big flavours and heritage

Talat Noi - Thailand's little market with big flavours and heritage

5 Oct 2024
Talat Noi - Thailand's little market with big flavours and heritage
Talat Noi - Thailand's little market with big flavours and heritage
Three Americans sentenced to death in Congo over failed coup

Three Americans sentenced to death in Congo over failed coup

15 Sep 2024
Three Americans sentenced to death in Congo over failed coup
Three Americans sentenced to death in Congo over failed coup
The man behind Moo Deng's stardom

The man behind Moo Deng's stardom

25 Sep 2024
The man behind Moo Deng's stardom
The man behind Moo Deng's stardom
Moo Deng: Bouncing baby hippo drawing large crowds

Moo Deng: Bouncing baby hippo drawing large crowds

18 Sep 2024
Moo Deng: Bouncing baby hippo drawing large crowds
Moo Deng: Bouncing baby hippo drawing large crowds

LATEST

Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Milton's arrival

Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Milton's arrival

7 Oct 2024
Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Milton's arrival
Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Milton's arrival
Oct. 7 hostage images light up Jerusalem on anniversary eve

Oct. 7 hostage images light up Jerusalem on anniversary eve

7 Oct 2024
Oct. 7 hostage images light up Jerusalem on anniversary eve
Oct. 7 hostage images light up Jerusalem on anniversary eve
Talat Noi - Thailand's little market with big flavours and heritage

Talat Noi - Thailand's little market with big flavours and heritage

5 Oct 2024
Talat Noi - Thailand's little market with big flavours and heritage
Talat Noi - Thailand's little market with big flavours and heritage
Serving a second chance

Serving a second chance

3 Oct 2024
Serving a second chance
Serving a second chance
Multiple people killed in attack in Israel's Jaffa, police say

Multiple people killed in attack in Israel's Jaffa, police say

2 Oct 2024
Multiple people killed in attack in Israel's Jaffa, police say
Multiple people killed in attack in Israel's Jaffa, police say