Russia's deadly air attacks strike Kharkiv and Kyiv
Multiple people were killed and injured in Russia's multi-wave overnight attacks on Ukraine's two largest cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday (October 29). - REUTERS
Multiple people were killed and injured in Russia's multi-wave overnight attacks on Ukraine's two largest cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday (October 29). - REUTERS
Multiple people were killed and injured in Russia's multi-wave overnight attacks on Ukraine's two largest cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday (October 29). - REUTERS