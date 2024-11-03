A delayed polio vaccination campaign in Gaza resumed on Saturday (November 2) after the rollout was derailed by Israeli bombardments, mass displacement and lack of access. - REUTER

VIDEO

SECTION

Delayed polio vaccinations resume in Gaza, agencies say

A delayed polio vaccination campaign in Gaza resumed on Saturday (November 2) after the rollout was derailed by Israeli bombardments, mass displacement and lack of access. - REUTER

Published: 3 Nov 2024

MOST POPULAR

Talat Noi - Thailand's little market with big flavours and heritage

Talat Noi - Thailand's little market with big flavours and heritage

5 Oct 2024
Talat Noi - Thailand's little market with big flavours and heritage
Talat Noi - Thailand's little market with big flavours and heritage
Temple fairs, merit-making and girls in wet shirts

Temple fairs, merit-making and girls in wet shirts

2 Nov 2024
Temple fairs, merit-making and girls in wet shirts
Temple fairs, merit-making and girls in wet shirts
A visit to Song Wat in old Bangkok

A visit to Song Wat in old Bangkok

22 Oct 2024
A visit to Song Wat in old Bangkok
A visit to Song Wat in old Bangkok
A peaceful and picturesque retreat near Bangkok

A peaceful and picturesque retreat near Bangkok

18 Oct 2024
A peaceful and picturesque retreat near Bangkok
A peaceful and picturesque retreat near Bangkok
Experience culture, celebration at one of Thailand's largest temple fairs at Phra Samut Chedi Fair

Experience culture, celebration at one of Thailand's largest temple fairs at Phra Samut Chedi Fair

26 Oct 2024
Experience culture, celebration at one of Thailand's largest temple fairs at Phra Samut Chedi Fair
Experience culture, celebration at one of Thailand's largest temple fairs at Phra Samut Chedi Fair

LATEST

Delayed polio vaccinations resume in Gaza, agencies say

Delayed polio vaccinations resume in Gaza, agencies say

3 Nov 2024
Delayed polio vaccinations resume in Gaza, agencies say
Delayed polio vaccinations resume in Gaza, agencies say
Asheville residents vote in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Asheville residents vote in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

3 Nov 2024
Asheville residents vote in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene
Asheville residents vote in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene
Cardi B joins Harris at Wisconsin rally, slams Trump

Cardi B joins Harris at Wisconsin rally, slams Trump

3 Nov 2024
Cardi B joins Harris at Wisconsin rally, slams Trump
Cardi B joins Harris at Wisconsin rally, slams Trump
Denmark issues first coin with King Frederik's portrait

Denmark issues first coin with King Frederik's portrait

3 Nov 2024
Denmark issues first coin with King Frederik's portrait
Denmark issues first coin with King Frederik's portrait
Temple fairs, merit-making and girls in wet shirts

Temple fairs, merit-making and girls in wet shirts

2 Nov 2024
Temple fairs, merit-making and girls in wet shirts
Temple fairs, merit-making and girls in wet shirts