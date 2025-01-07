Ukrainians celebrate Epiphany with a plunge in the Dnipro river
After a short blessing ceremony led by the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epifaniy I, people of all ages immersed themselves in the icy river water. - REUTERS
