After a short blessing ceremony led by the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epifaniy I, people of all ages immersed themselves in the icy river water. - REUTERS

VIDEO

SECTION

Ukrainians celebrate Epiphany with a plunge in the Dnipro river

After a short blessing ceremony led by the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epifaniy I, people of all ages immersed themselves in the icy river water. - REUTERS

Published: 7 Jan 2025

MOST POPULAR

The charm of Hua Takhe: A century-old canalside community in Bangkok

The charm of Hua Takhe: A century-old canalside community in Bangkok

14 Dec 2024
The charm of Hua Takhe: A century-old canalside community in Bangkok
The charm of Hua Takhe: A century-old canalside community in Bangkok
New Year fireworks in Bangkok

New Year fireworks in Bangkok

1 Jan 2025
New Year fireworks in Bangkok
New Year fireworks in Bangkok
There is such a thing as a free meal

There is such a thing as a free meal

21 Dec 2024
There is such a thing as a free meal
There is such a thing as a free meal
Luigi Mangione's lawyer says he is 'contesting extradition'

Luigi Mangione's lawyer says he is 'contesting extradition'

11 Dec 2024
Luigi Mangione's lawyer says he is 'contesting extradition'
Luigi Mangione's lawyer says he is 'contesting extradition'
China's 'erotic clothing' capital braces for new Trump tariffs

China's 'erotic clothing' capital braces for new Trump tariffs

16 Dec 2024
China's 'erotic clothing' capital braces for new Trump tariffs
China's 'erotic clothing' capital braces for new Trump tariffs

LATEST

Over 200 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia over weekend, official says

Over 200 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia over weekend, official says

7 Jan 2025
Over 200 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia over weekend, official says
Over 200 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia over weekend, official says
Ukrainians celebrate Epiphany with a plunge in the Dnipro river

Ukrainians celebrate Epiphany with a plunge in the Dnipro river

7 Jan 2025
Ukrainians celebrate Epiphany with a plunge in the Dnipro river
Ukrainians celebrate Epiphany with a plunge in the Dnipro river
US Congress certifies Trump election victory

US Congress certifies Trump election victory

7 Jan 2025
US Congress certifies Trump election victory
US Congress certifies Trump election victory
COMARCH - Life Insurance in the Era of Omnichannel Transformation

COMARCH - Life Insurance in the Era of Omnichannel Transformation

6 Jan 2025
COMARCH - Life Insurance in the Era of Omnichannel Transformation
COMARCH - Life Insurance in the Era of Omnichannel Transformation
Crowds brave snow in Seoul to rally for, against impeached president

Crowds brave snow in Seoul to rally for, against impeached president

6 Jan 2025
Crowds brave snow in Seoul to rally for, against impeached president
Crowds brave snow in Seoul to rally for, against impeached president