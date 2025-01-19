South African rescuers ended their attempts on Thursday to find anyone left in an illegal gold mine where at least 78 people died during a police siege. - REUTERS

South Africa police accused of 'state sponsored massacre' at mine

South African rescuers ended their attempts on Thursday to find anyone left in an illegal gold mine where at least 78 people died during a police siege. - REUTERS

Published: 19 Jan 2025

