Thousands march across Sydney to protest 'Invasion Day'
Thousands in Sydney marked Australia's national day on Sunday (January 26) with an 'Invasion Day' rally in support of the country's Indigenous community. - REUTERS
Thousands in Sydney marked Australia's national day on Sunday (January 26) with an 'Invasion Day' rally in support of the country's Indigenous community. - REUTERS
Thousands in Sydney marked Australia's national day on Sunday (January 26) with an 'Invasion Day' rally in support of the country's Indigenous community. - REUTERS