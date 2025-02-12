OpenAI's Altman says Musk offer is 'ridiculous'
The nonprofit that controls OpenAI is not for sale, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told Reuters on Tuesday (February 11) when asked to comment about Elon Musk's offer to buy it. - REUTERS
