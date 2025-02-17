Muhsin Hendricks, known as the world's first openly gay imam, was shot dead in South Africa on Saturday (February 15) morning, according to local police. - REUTERS

South Africa’s openly gay imam shot dead in ambush

Muhsin Hendricks, known as the world's first openly gay imam, was shot dead in South Africa on Saturday (February 15) morning, according to local police. - REUTERS

Published: 17 Feb 2025

