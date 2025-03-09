Kitesurfers embrace strong winds from ex-tropical Cyclone Alfred
As ex-tropical cyclone Alfred lingered off the south-east Australian coast on Saturday (March 8), kitesurfers made the most of the strong winds before nightfall. - REUTERS
