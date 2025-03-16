Thousands rally across Seoul ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling
South Korean protesters for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday (March 15) held separate rallies in central Seoul ahead of the ruling on his impeachment. - REUTERS
South Korean protesters for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday (March 15) held separate rallies in central Seoul ahead of the ruling on his impeachment. - REUTERS
South Korean protesters for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday (March 15) held separate rallies in central Seoul ahead of the ruling on his impeachment. - REUTERS