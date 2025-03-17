Residents of the Ecuadorean town of Viche said on Saturday (March 15) they were concerned an oil spill in a river would affect their health and crops. - REUTERS

VIDEO

SECTION

Ecuadorians worry river oil spill will affect their health and crops

Residents of the Ecuadorean town of Viche said on Saturday (March 15) they were concerned an oil spill in a river would affect their health and crops. - REUTERS

Published: 17 Mar 2025

MOST POPULAR

Trump weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says

Trump weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says

16 Mar 2025
Trump weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says
Trump weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says
Pattaya's kite festival returns

Pattaya's kite festival returns

28 Feb 2025
Pattaya's kite festival returns
Pattaya's kite festival returns
South Africa’s openly gay imam shot dead in ambush

South Africa’s openly gay imam shot dead in ambush

17 Feb 2025
South Africa’s openly gay imam shot dead in ambush
South Africa’s openly gay imam shot dead in ambush
Temple of the 'vultures' at Wat Kaeng Khoi

Temple of the 'vultures' at Wat Kaeng Khoi

22 Feb 2025
Temple of the 'vultures' at Wat Kaeng Khoi
Temple of the 'vultures' at Wat Kaeng Khoi
Moo Deng still attracts attention from visitors…and activists

Moo Deng still attracts attention from visitors…and activists

27 Feb 2025
Moo Deng still attracts attention from visitors…and activists
Moo Deng still attracts attention from visitors…and activists

LATEST

Fallas figures target flood failures in annual Spanish festival

Fallas figures target flood failures in annual Spanish festival

17 Mar 2025
Fallas figures target flood failures in annual Spanish festival
Fallas figures target flood failures in annual Spanish festival
Ecuadorians worry river oil spill will affect their health and crops

Ecuadorians worry river oil spill will affect their health and crops

17 Mar 2025
Ecuadorians worry river oil spill will affect their health and crops
Ecuadorians worry river oil spill will affect their health and crops
Trump weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says

Trump weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says

16 Mar 2025
Trump weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says
Trump weighs travel ban on dozens of countries, memo says
Trump's tariff threats have left U.S. bourbon distillers in limbo

Trump's tariff threats have left U.S. bourbon distillers in limbo

16 Mar 2025
Trump's tariff threats have left U.S. bourbon distillers in limbo
Trump's tariff threats have left U.S. bourbon distillers in limbo
Thousands rally across Seoul ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling

Thousands rally across Seoul ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling

16 Mar 2025
Thousands rally across Seoul ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling
Thousands rally across Seoul ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling